news, local-news,

A North East businessman says the Federal Government's fuel excise in the budget was a missed opportunity to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure and rebates, while a the manager of a Border bus company has welcomed the announcement. In Tuesday night's budget announcement the government halved the fuel excise to 22.1 cents per litre to stop petrol prices from rising even higher and putting pressure on motorists. But KilowattCars director Russell Klose said the government could have provided financial relief to struggling families through other means and used the money they were losing from the fuel excise to invest in electric vehicles. "The government leans too heavily on the money they get from the excise, but the cost of living pressures are too huge at the moment so they had to do something," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Klose would liked to have seen the commonwealth invest in EV rebates and more charging stations. "They definitely could have used some of the fuel excise into the infrastructure options," he said. "Having said that people still need relief, we're still heavily reliant on fossil fuels and the families just need relief for a little while, that's a must, but there's money elsewhere floating around...I don't know if we need a fleet of nuclear submarines floating around what we do need is clean alternatives for our transport systems." Conversely, Border bus company Canns Bus Lines general manager Mark Chandler said his company had been relieved by the excise. "It's going to lower the overheads and the amounts we're going to have to pay out fortnightly when we get our fuel drops and it's also going to make it easier to keep the price of our charters down," he said. "So obviously filling one bus, that's a fair saving, we've got 31 buses in Corowa, Albury, Howlong, so it's a big saving for us." Murray Magpies Football Netball Club vice president Andrew Hume hoped the excise would help more families stay involved in community sport. "With the start of the upcoming season with fuel prices the way they are it's going to put a lot more pressure on families for kids in sport and adults in sport," he said. "To travel an hour to an hour and a half to travel in the Hume league and other leagues, there's lots of travelling, so obviously with the government coming in to cut the fuel excise will hopefully ease that burden and still encourage people top get out there and participate in sport." Albury resident Amanda Wadley drives hundreds of kilometers per week for her job as a sales rep, with fuel which is paid for by her employer. She said the excise would have little impact on her personally, but she knew it would help other families. "We fill up three times a week, but for other families I don't know how they do afford it," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/36035571-18e9-4152-85fd-3e82fc57bcf9.jpg/r3_278_4175_2635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg