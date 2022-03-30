Another vehicle dumped and torched during run of car thefts

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating yet another vehicle fire as part of a lengthy spike in such offences. A vehicle was gutted by fire on Felltimber Creek Road about 5.35pm on Tuesday, with fire crews at the scene past the mountain bike trails for about 40 minutes. The car had been dumped. It followed an unrelated fire that burnt 10 hectares of grass at Gundowring earlier in the day, with 16 fire trucks spending about six hours battling the blaze in rough terrain. IN OTHER NEWS: The fire was sparked by heat from a vehicle. CFA Commander Brett Myers said it was the biggest blaze of the fire season, and concerning conditions were forecast on Thursday. "Winds of 35km/h are forecast which could be gusting to 45km/h," he said. "There have been a large number of private burnoffs over the past week and we're concerned some may still be burning or smouldering. "With the strong winds forecast, it could cause issues, so we'd urge people to make sure they're completely extinguished and cool to touch."

