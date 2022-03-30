news, court-and-crime,

A woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking her sister with a pair of scissors in her home. A 50-year-old woman faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged earlier in the day by Wodonga family violence investigators. The court heard she was withdrawing from alcohol and was charged with offences including aggravated burglary. IN OTHER NEWS: An order bans her from contacting her sister for two years. The arrested woman said "you can make it forever if you want". She said she had been due to go to rehab. The charged woman did not apply for bail before magistrate Peter Dun. Her case will return to the court on Thursday next week.

