sport, australian-rules-football, damien jones, dederang, 100 match milestone

Damien Jones is set to notch his 100-match milestone with Dederang-Mt Beauty on the weekend. The 35-year-old was appointed coach of the Bombers two years ago after enjoying a five-year stint with the club earlier in his career. Jones said he was proud to reach the milestone. "I can't wait for the weekend to be honest," Jones said. "I love the club and to have had the honour to be captain and coach the club as well means a helluva lot to me. "It's certainly a pretty proud moment." Jones played his junior football with Wodonga before going on to play more than 50 senior matches. "I consider both Wodonga and Dederang as my home clubs," he said. Jones is in his third year as coach of the Bombers but COVID has delayed his 100-match milestone for two-years. "I've done three pre-seasons for 11-matches," he said. "Personally, Satuday is going to be a big match for me. "But more importantly it is going to be a massive match for the club. "I rate Yackandandah highly, so we will get a good gauge of where we are at after one match. "As a club we are pumped by the challenge of facing Yackandandah." ALSO IN SPORT Despite only having the chance to coach the Bombers for a handful of matches, Jones said he enjoyed the challenge. "Coaching is always something that I have aspired to do," he said. "I spent a lot of my playing career under Marc Almond, Zac Fulford and Dean Harding. "I was always asking them questions because coaching is always something I thought that I would eventually do. "Coaching definitely has its challenging moments but it's something I look forward to every week. "Pre-seasons are always tough to get through but I love the challenge of game day." Jones rate the 2013 season under Almond as the highlight of his time at the club. "I was captain and we went through the home and away season undefeated," he said. "Unfortunately we went out in straight sets in the finals." Jones said he was planning a big night if the Bombers can start the season with a win on Saturday. "It might be a bit night at the 'Ranga' (pub) and I might not see the wife and kids for a day I reckon," he said.

