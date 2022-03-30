sport, local-sport, nyssa burrells, fall, albury carnival

APPRENTICE jockey Nyssa Burrells is expected to spend six to eight weeks on the sideline following her fall over the Albury carnival. Burrells was aboard Zakeriz in the Albury Mile when they fell in the home straight. Burrells was initially found unconscious lying on the track but regained consciousness after a short period. She was taken to Albury Base Hospital where she was found to have a compressed fracture of a vertebrae in her back. "It was looking pretty ugly there for 20 minutes or so after the fall," Southern District chief steward Liam Martin said. Burrells is expected to be out of the saddle for the next six to eight weeks. A stewards inquiry into the cause of the fall has been adjourned. It will be held once Burrells is feeling better, which is most likely to be in the next couple of weeks.

