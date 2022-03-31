news, local-news,

The federal government has confirmed the reason Tintaldra Recreation Reserve Committee of Management was ineligible for funding from the Black Summer Bushfire grants program. A National Recovery and Resilience Agency spokesperson said more than 1100 applications were received for the program, but 41 were denied as the organisations were deemed to be state government entities. IN OTHER NEWS: Reserve president Jo Mackinnon described it as a "bureaucratic glitch" because the group missed out due to holding a Victorian government ABN as a manager of crown land, despite the fact it was volunteer-run and had received no state funding. "All applicants have been advised of the outcomes of the program," the spokesperson said. "The Black Summer Bushfire Grants Program have now closed." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/c143ea72-dc83-4ece-aea9-83f3ef0dd837.jpg/r0_86_4905_2857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg