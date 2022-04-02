Expect a golden glow this spring | On the Wallaby

comment, opinion,

"I wandered lonely as a cloud, That floats on high o'er vales and hills, When all at once I saw a crowd, A host, of golden daffodils." These are the words from an iconic William Wordsworth poem that could be very apt this spring; however, the daffodils will be crops of canola. Cropping areas in the forthcoming spring are poised to be a blaze of yellow, with record areas of crop being sown. Driving the surge is a near-record price and ideal sowing conditions. In some areas, seed for sowing is scarce, but industry sources believe there is enough seed available to meet demand. Probably holding back a mad rush into canola is that serious grain growers would be sticking to a normal crop rotation. An attraction to grow canola is to graze and provide early feed to high returning cattle and sheep. The domestic consumption of canola oil continues to rise on the back of health claims. There are claims that canola/rapeseed oil is healthier than olive oil. It's lower in saturated fat, higher in vitamin E, and has a higher smoke point, making it the better choice for cooking. However, it doesn't have the polyphenols that extra-virgin olive oil contains. The advice is to opt for rapeseed oil for cooking and olive oil for drizzling. But use both sparingly, as they're high in calories. Canola was originally a trademark name of the Rapeseed Association of Canada, and the name was a condensation of "Can" from Canada and "OLA" meaning "Oil, low acid", but is now a generic term for edible varieties of rapeseed oil in North America and Australasia. The change in name serves to distinguish it from natural rapeseed oil, which has much higher erucic acid content. The warbling and pontification leading up to the coming electoral season, both federal and state, continues to grab media space. An independent running for the federal seat of Mallee, which includes the highly productive irrigation areas along the Murray, has taken a tilt at the Murray Darling Basin Plan. On the face of it, fair enough, but pray tell how would an independent move major parties to make more water available for agriculture when the real risk is that Labor would certainly grab more for the environment. They have said as much and it would be a fair bet that their potential bed partners the Greens will be pushing the point. Also whilst irrigation is a big Mallee income earner, the majority of the electorate is dryland cropping and pasture-based livestock. Maybe a mention that the MDBA joined with the Victorian government and local councils to fund the Wimmera Mallee pipeline to provide assured stock and domestic water across the electorate. All the actions under the MDBA plan are not bad. Then a doozy from Steph Ryan of the Nationals, who is the Victorian opposition spokesperson on water. She and other opposition members advanced a ripper of an argument that the desalplant should be closed down and only operated when storages reached 60 per cent. Currently, Melbourne storages are at 85 per cent. Yes, desal water is high cost, but not having any water is untenable. Ms Ryan was joined by a rural Liberal member who suggested the desal plant should only be turned on when storages fell to 70 per cent. A quick glance at the Melbourne Water website contends that Melbourne storages would be back 17 per cent without a desal top up of storages - that would be an embarrassing 68 per cent in a wet winter. Also interesting would be the cost of shutting down and then restating the Wonthaggi desal plant. Admirable that two opposition rural members of parliament care so much about the price of water in Melbourne, but it can only be hoped that they keep an eye on any attempt in the future to plunder agricultural water to bolster an insatiable urban demand.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/d5de1a70-5645-4f32-b743-07d7f7ae8b88.jpg/r2_199_3887_2394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg