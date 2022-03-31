news, local-news,

An Albury artist who's received treatment at the Border Cancer Centre has given back to the hospital by donating a series of paintings, which he hopes will bring cheer to other patients. Ken Ashley's three acrylic paintings have been put up in the centre's quiet room in the inpatient ward. Mr Ashley said he created the works to lift the spirits of patients, particularly men, after he received treatment for prostate cancer last year. "A lot of men get cancer and some feel pretty bad about themselves and they do silly things," he said. "I didn't want that to happen so I thought I'd give it a go." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Ashley said he depicted the agrarian scenes because he thought it would be relatable for the patients. "Especially blokes off farms or outback properties," he said. "I thought if they're here for treatment they can go in thinking about that and have it in their mind and it just may help their health a bit." "I just want to cheer them up a bit and give them something to look at while they're sitting in this room waiting." Cancer Centre acting assistant director of clinical services Peter Newman said art could play a role in improving people's health. "There's plenty of literature which suggests the power of art in being able to cope with significant stresses in life whilst undergoing treatment," he said. "It allows patients to come sit quietly and look at the paintings and reflect. "The scenery is very typical of the scenery around the Albury and Riverina region and it enables people to connect and forget about their treatment for a period of time." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/261f8322-7313-488e-aa7a-ae3c7bb504e4.jpg/r63_261_3934_2448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg