Easter weekend is looking a treat for anglers and campers

G'day, fishos. I'm hardly game to say it, but how good is Easter shaping up? Fingers and toes crossed that the weather continues in the same vein, and if that happens, we're in for a belter of a break. The fish are cooperating just about everywhere, water levels are looking good, and it doesn't look like it'll matter if you head upstream, downstream, north or south, you should be able to put a fish on the table for Easter. It's the perfect time of the year to camp, with that bit of warmth in the sun during the day and that nip in the air at night. Just perfect for that big campfire. Dartmouth (93.11per cent): would be a fantastic destination. The yabbies are still on the chew, so you could get a feed each evening and try trolling a trout during the day. The trout aren't being caught in huge numbers, but another week or two of these cooler nights might just be what the fisho ordered. That should help bring them up the water column and a little closer for the flatlining trollers to nail a few. Streams: are looking and fishing great. I was lucky enough to head up to the Mitta area last weekend with a few mates and we had a ball. We didn't get much in size, with around 500g our biggest (typical streamy size) but what a perfect weekend it was. We ate too much, drank too much, probably didn't fish as hard as we should have, but generally had a ball. Just as any good weekend should be. Most of our 30 odd trout came from drifting scrub worms as naturally as we could, with the odd one caught on a lure. The water was cool and clear, just as 99 per cent of our local streams are, and should remain for a week or two we hope. Hume Dam (89 per cent): has been dropping a bit of late but that hasn't worried the fish. There are plenty of reddies being caught on all the normal stuff and plenty of reports of some better fish over the past week. The yellas are also being caught in better numbers and there's still the odd cod getting caught, so not sure you'll need to travel much further than Hume for good fishing at Easter. Murray below Hume: water clarity has improved heaps recently, as water is now being released via three gates, as well as a noticeable increase via the valve. I haven't checked, but water temp and oxygen levels would have also picked up along with clarity with this change in release philosophy. It can only benefit the look, the ecology and the fishing on the river, just not sure whether the plan is a long-term one? Slightly clearer and warmer water would have to improve things though you'd think. Releases are predicted to drop to just under 11,000 meg by next weekend, but fishing has been good in the river for both cod and yellas of late on both bait and lure and that should continue. Murray above Hume: is always up and down but has often been quite coloured over the past couple of years. It's not often you hit it low and clear, but that happened last week when a couple of young fishos struck it right, and it fished as well as it used to before fires. They landed a good number of cod on lures, some off the top during the darker hours, with the best just a fraction under the metre mark. Hopefully, conditions continue to improve as vegetation keeps coming back and holding the ground together, decreasing the amount of dirty water during those wet spells. Mulwala: is producing lots of smaller cod, but there are enough big fish being caught to keep fishos heading in that direction. I've spoken to quite a few who've been telling me there's a lot of cod around the 400mm mark, which is a great sign for the future, but there's still enough just under and over the metre mark to attract fishos from all over the place. Lure and bait fishos are both doing well. Looks like this is the year authorities have decided to attack the weed again too, with the level of the lake predicted to drop during May. It will remain empty until early August. Blowering (92.5 per cent): continues to produce some great reddie fishing as well as a few yellas and cod. Most reddies seem to be in quite deep water, 20 metres plus not being uncommon. Talbingo: is still very green but there are still some ripper reddies getting caught up that way too. Despite the colour of the water, the reddies don't seem to be having any issue seeing lures being trolled or ice jigs and plastics. They're still being able to find a bait too. Anyhow, hope you enjoy the rest of your week. Send your fishing photos and details to 0475 953 605.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/99c03aca-d7c7-4ad1-b7fb-60972b41838b.jpeg/r0_665_750_1089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg