As the new season roars into action, Marc Almond begins the latest chapter of his footballing story after taking charge of Wodonga Raiders. But, as the former Howlong, Dederang-Mt Beauty and Corowa-Rutherglen mentor tells STEVE TERVET, his return to the coaching box has a more complex backdrop than simply testing himself against the best of the Ovens and Murray. STEVE TERVET: Where did it all start for you? MARC ALMOND: I grew up on a dairy farm, in Mulwala. I played all my juniors at Mulwala and stayed there until first year of thirds, was lucky enough to win a flag, and then crossed over with a few mates to Yarrawonga for about five years. When I came back to Mulwala, one of my best mate's Dad was heavily involved there, 'Steak' Seymour, who's a bit of an identity around the area. He coached Yarrawonga for a bit and the interleague side. He was like a father figure to me and that's where my passion for coaching comes from. I used to sit up until midnight after games with Steak. My mate would be in bed and I'd be talking to Steak as a 10-year-old about how they won or lost the game and just watching the preparation he put in. I just loved it. It got me hooked and I knew I wanted to coach. ST: Even at such a young age? MA: Absolutely. I can vividly remember sitting at Steak's kitchen table talking about footy, picking his brain. If they won, I'd be saying 'how did you win, why did you play this guy?' and if they lost, I'd be asking the same questions, like 'why did you lose?' Early days, I probably thought I was badgering him but looking back now, after coaching for a period of time, I was probably a good sounding board for 'Steak' to be able to get it out. As a coach, you just need to verbalise things and vent and that's why it's really important to have good people around you. ST: So when did you move on? MA: I played in a losing grand final at Mulwala in my second year of senior footy under Peter Chisnall, who also coached me at Yarrawonga. I moved up to Albury-Wodonga for work and I kinda knew Tim Sanson through playing against Lavington. They made a phone call and I ended up at Lavington for about five years. Many years on, I still look at Lavington as the club which shaped me as a person and a football coach. It was all around environment, it wasn't so much about game plans and tactics. ST: But you clearly had a passion for that side of the game... MA: Even from a young age, I used to keep stats every game when I watched the seniors and I was lucky enough to have a brother who played a lot of football in different parts of the country and spent a bit of time at North Melbourne as a young bloke so the seed was planted, like all young blokes, wanting to be a footballer and play AFL. You're not good enough to do that, so what's the next best thing you can do? People used to look at me and say 'why has he always got that notepad?' but I used to keep stats and collect football Critics. I've still got them to this day, it's a bit weird I know but I've got nearly every football Critic from the Ovens and Murray from about 1990 right through to 2002, plus all the Murray League Critics. I just love footy and I love researching it. ST: Where does that come from? MA: From watching my brother. He's eight years older than me and he got drafted at a young age to North Melbourne. Jimmy Krakouer was there and my brother got drafted the same year as Wayne Carey and Anthony Rocca. He didn't last, he ended up coming back to the farm, he just didn't like the city but just watching him, he was my hero, my idol, and he still is. Just the way he went about it, the way he trained, the way he was meticulous in his preparation, that sparked something in me. I was always chasing him and he had some friends who I was lucky enough to play with, John Brunner, who's an Ovens and Murray legend, won three league medals and one of the best that's played in this area. I spent a lot of time watching them train as a young bloke, doing ridiculous things, running from Bundalong to Yarrawonga, which is about 16km, on a Sunday, because that's what they thought they had to do to get better. I was never into my fitness as much as those guys but watching that set me off on a journey of being prepared as a coach. ST: When you talk about that environment at Lavington, what do you mean? MA: When I got to Lavington, we didn't have a lot of supporters at home games. I know, around the league, everyone still says 'there's no-one there at a Lavington home game' but the people who were there were ironed-on, rusted-on Lavington people. Tim Sanson and the Sanson family made it an environment that you wanted to be part of. To this day, I still try to recreate that feeling of wanting to be at the club because of the people, not just because of the football. You'd be driving around in Lavington on a night you weren't training and you'd think 'I'll just duck in to see who's there' and there would be people in the gym and you'd end up spending two hours there on a night you weren't even training. It's a hard thing to explain. There's no one thing to hang your hat on but it was the way 'Timba' interacted, it was the way he made it feel like another family. I still look back on those days and I miss them because that time of my life was not just good for my football but it was good for my development as a man. How he did it, I've got some ideas and there's little bits and pieces I know what he did but it was just his personality and it was the Lavington culture. Even when we weren't that great, it felt like we were the best club in the world. We had years where, I felt, we overachieved. In 2006, after we'd won it in 2005, we played off in a preliminary final and I don't think we were the third-best team in the league, nowhere near, but it was just the culture. ST: How much of that did you try to take into your first senior coaching role at Howlong? MA: I definitely tried to take the culture part into it. I was, at that stage, still trying to find out the tangibles as to what you can implement to be able to do that. A lot of the stuff I did at Howlong was more around the way we trained. Culture was one thing at Lavington but they did train really hard. You need all the pieces to go in and you can't just have a good culture but have lazy people. We had a great culture and we had really driven people as well. I took to Howlong more of the teaching them good habits on how to train to be better and then, when everything aligns, you're prepared well enough to have a crack at it. They had a pretty good culture from the off-field stuff, they loved each other's company and they hung out all the time. It's a little community so it was different, more like I was used to at Yarrawonga and Mulwala where the town gets behind the footy club. ST: What was the key to the premiership you won with the Spiders in 2010? MA: I have three most enjoyable years of my coaching career. The obvious one is 2010 at Howlong and it's not just because we won a flag but it all came together. I talk to a close mate of mine, Troy Price, about this, and whatever I said or did that year, the players jumped on board. That wasn't just because of me, it was because of the people at the footy club, so it all fell into place. We didn't have to spend a heap of money to win a flag, we trained really well, we had good social events and if you could bottle that and understand how it happened, you'd make a million dollars. At Dederang, in 2013, we didn't win a flag but we had an unbelievable year. We finished on top of the ladder, as I had at Howlong, and whatever I asked of the players, they did it. I could have asked them to climb the goalposts and they wouldn't have questioned it. In 2018, at Corowa, they hadn't won a game in three years and we only won two or three games in the first year but it had that same feeling. That said to me it's not actually about wins and losses, it's about creating an environment. I'd been on that journey for a little while but I needed evidence and 2013 showed me a lot. In 2010, it just kinda happened and then I started to reflect on how it had happened and what things I could put in place to try to recreate that. We didn't quite win it at Dederang but I'm still really close with Damien Jones, who's coaching them now, and that got me thinking, there's more to this than just putting in a good game plan and bringing in players who are highly talented. They're all parts of it but the main part is the environment you create. 2018 at Corowa just confirmed to me what I thought and what I'd been researching. It's more about environment and about people and making them valued, that they're part of something bigger than themselves, that their opinions and their voice are helping contribute as opposed to it being a dictatorship and telling them what you want to do. It's about trying to get them to solve the riddle by themselves. ST: How important is it to really know your players? MA: It's huge. Early days, I thought this stuff is what you needed to do but I didn't really believe in it, it wasn't really inside me. I did it because I'd watched a five-minute YouTube clip and that's what someone said you had to do, so you might ring them once a fortnight or have a chat to them before training and think 'I've done enough' and not talk to them for a month. But the more evidence I saw and the more I started to read about and watch... My Mum has been a huge influence on my life and a big part of what Mum's always expressed and tried to ingrain in us is that it's how you treat people. It's not so much buying stuff or material things, and I know it sounds cliched, but it's true. If people feel like you actually care about them and they trust you, trust is a huge thing, they really buy in. To answer your question, knowing your players is everything. I can't stress this enough, you've got to believe in it to make it authentic because if you just do it because that's what you think you have to do, they see straight through it. Particularly nowadays, the young blokes, they see straight through you if you're bullshitting them. ST: So if 'Steak' was a father figure to you, do you feel you have a similar role with your players? MA: I suppose 'father figure' is the phrase which jumps out of my mind. I want to say 'friend' but I know a lot of people will jump on that and say you can't be their friend. I'm really aware, too, that the players need to not be really sure about me. But the one thing I hope is that they know they can trust me and that I'll go above and beyond for them, that I actually care about them and what they do outside of footy. I don't know if 'father figure' is the right term because I'm only 42, and some of the blokes I've coached are older than me. I've never looked at it like a father figure but I'll do whatever I can to help them on their journey. That's a word I use all the time: journey. At the start of my coaching career, it was all about winning a flag. I missed out on playing 2005 at Lavington, I got injured in the middle of the year and I never really got back to where I needed to be. I played three finals and didn't make the grand final side. That's the biggest disappointment in my football life. ST: When a player walks into your office, what sort of things might he want to talk to you about? MA: The big one is relationship problems. I've got a good ability to put myself in other people's shoes. I have gone through some things in my life, as a lot of people have, with close mates passing away with cancer. My best friend, growing up, became a drug addict, he was a highly talented sportsman, so I've had to deal with a lot. I've had a lot of friends pass away over the course of 25 years so I've seen ups and downs in life and I feel that's given me a good perspective on what's important. I've been through a separation this last couple of years and it's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to go through, and now I feel like I can relate even more when they come into my office, because we've had a similar experience. That's one of them, but it ranges from problems with school, problems with family, parents disowning them and injuries are always a big one. I know that might sound very trivial but I've had my share of injuries and it's probably something that's shaped me as a coach, to be able to relate to people when they're not playing. That's a big one, when people have repetitive injuries, because it is a lonely place when you'e injured. You come to football clubs to connect with people, to be around mates and to be around people who are like-minded but when you're injured, you feel like you're not part of it. ST: You must have heard a few tall tales in your time? MA: Definitely. There are always players who tell a few little porkie pies. I always tell the group just to be honest. I have three rules I've been carrying for a long time: be the best you can be, show people you care and do the right thing. I'd rather a player ring me up and says 'I've had a rough day at work' or 'I'm having trouble with my partner at home, can I have the night off?' and I'd say 'yeah, no worries at all' as opposed to coming and telling me a little white lie. I had a guy at Howlong who bought a dog from Wagga three times in the same year! A mate of mine passed away a few years ago, Karl Jacka, and one of his catchphrases was 'attitude is a choice' and that was something I gave to the Howlong boys when i coached them. It's on our pre-season singlets this year at Raiders. It might sound simple but if you talk about it and delve into what that means, it's so true. I had a rocky relationship with Aaron Barnes at Howlong - we're good mates now and he won't mind me naming him - and that's because I was pushing him and he wasn't a hard trainer but now he looks back on that and he thanks me for being that way. I thank him for not walking away from that relationship and thinking 'Marc's a prick.' Barnesy used to come to training and he'd be really flat. He'd run a lap with two or three other guys and by the time he got around the oval, I had three guys now who were shitty with the world and they didn't even know why. It's because they spent that lap in his company, so your attitude can affect so many other people. ST: Going through that separation you mentioned, how has that challenged and impacted you? MA: I was in that relationship for 21 years, with a couple of young kids, and it's challenged every part of my being. It's something I didn't expect or want to go through. I know people say it will make you stronger, and I'm in a good space now, but it rocked me. I was in a really dark place for a long time and I didn't think I'd come out of it but I was really conscious that I've got really good support around me with some friends and family. They all told me I would see light at the end of the tunnel. When the Raiders contacted me, I wasn't in the right head space. I thought, if I started coaching again and I wasn't ready, I'd fall apart, but Trent Ball, who's a good mate of mine, said 'football will actually hold you together.' It's about connection with people, doing what I think I'm OK at doing and I'm glad he gave me that advice because once I got my feet under the desk, it was reconnecting with life again and that's what's got me to where I am now. ST: Between work and footy, how do you ensure you have enough time to be Dad? MA: the longer you do something, you prioritise what's important. My kids are the most important thing in my life right now. When I first started coaching, I didn't feel I could miss any phone call and if a text message came through, I felt I had to reply or the world would fall apart. When you start coaching, you're a control freak because you think everything, good or bad, reflects on you. When tings go well, you walk around with your chest out and when it goes bad, you think everyone's blaming you. But the longer you do stuff, you realise that couldn't be further from the truth. Whether things go well or not, it's because of the collective. I've got a better understanding of that now so when I go home, and I have my kids 50 percent of the time, I make sure I'm there. I delegate a lot more now to my assistant coaches. For the first 12 or 13 years of coaching, I wouldn't have had a night off. That would have put a strain on my relationship, I understand that, because you do have to be a little bit selfish. That being said, I strongly believe you need passions in your life. It is three nights a week at Ovens and Murray level or two nights plus a Saturday but if you want to prioritise properly as a parent, you can make sure you're there for the kids. My son's 10 and my daughter's nearly eight. I coach my son's basketball team, I coach his footy team and me and my little girl are always doing stuff together. ST: When it comes to recruitment, how do you know you've got the right person in front of you? MA: You don't. I always have a giggle when I read in the paper, and I've had mates say this who are coaching now, that 'we have a no dickhead policy.' I don't subscribe to that because you make decisions based on what's in front of you at the time. You can do research and look at past experiences but I have a belief that I don't own other people's mistakes of the past. I'm really big on giving guys second and third chances - sometimes to my own detriment. I recruited a player to Howlong who had a chequered history and I was at a wedding with people saying 'how's that dickhead recruited such-and-such to Howlong?' I went to say something but my mate said 'stop, let him go' and he was like 'oh, he won't train, this player, and he won't turn up' and I didnt get too angry, I just said 'that's not experience so far.' I don't just put people in a footy club and forget about them and I think that's where we make mistakes a lot in country footy particularly: we just want the footballer and we don't spend any time on the person. If you invest in the person, they're more inclined to trust you and train harder for you. Ultimately, as human beings, we want to feel like we're needed and valued and that people care about us. I haven't always got it right but most of the time, the people I've recruited who people questioned me on and said 'he shouldn't have done that' have worked out fine. ST: What sort of a challenge do you feel you've taken on at Wodonga Raiders? MA: I know a lot of people keep talking about the players we've lost but I knew that before i got here. I spoke to Jydon Neagle, I spoke to Steven Jolliffe, I spoke to the Clarke boys and I knew they were going. Some people in the club were hoping they were staying but I kept saying 'they're gone.' I hope this doesn't sound like I don't want to win a flag because I absolutely do, for the Raiders people who have won one in their history, but the challenge is exactly what i thought it was going to be. It's a heap of young guys and some of those will learn to be driven and not just in football but their lives. I've got some highly talented guys who need to learn good behaviours and good training methods but the one thing I've noticed is that Raiders, off the ground, are really close but I don't think they've translated that onto the field over the last couple of years. That's no-one's fault, that closeness just hasn't reflected the way they connect on-field so that's a big part of what we talk about, making sure we care about each other on the field and hep each get better as individuals so the group can thrive. Kevin Sheedy coached for 27 years and won four flags, so success for him was playing finals footy consistently. 