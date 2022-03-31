sport, australian-rules-football, jamie parr, osborne, knee

Azzi medallist Jamie Parr has been ruled out of tomorrow's heavyweight clash against Holbrook with a knee complaint. Parr recently injured his knee while playing sport with his son. Although not season ending, Parr is waiting on scans that are expected to reveal he has suffered a torn meniscus. It is expected to rule him out for at least the opening month of the season. The injury blow robs Osborne of another tall marking target. The Tigers' big man stocks had already taken a battering over the off-season with the departures of Michael Driscoll, Hayden Armstrong and Kodie O'Malley. In a further blow, giant teenager Nick Madden is also unavailable with GWS Academy commitments. Osborne coach Joel Mackie conceded the loss of Parr would force a reshuffle of the line-up structurally. "It hasn't been confirmed yet but it looks like Jamie has a torn meniscus," Mackie said. "It looks like he will be out for a month by the looks of things. "I don't think he can get in to see his physio until next week. "I think he was having a game of touch footy with his young bloke when it happened. "It is a blow but one thing I learnt as a coach a long time ago is that you control injuries. "Losing another big fella hurts because we have already lost a few over the off-season. "I suppose one positive thing is it has happened at the start of the season and not during finals. "But we know where we are at and what we have got and we will just bring in another kid and go from there." ALSO IN SPORT Both sides are expected to be well below full-strength. There were plenty of rumours floating around on Thursday that Holbrook could have more than half-a-dozen players missing with a COVID scare. Prized signing and Barton medallist Michael Rampal is one player who is facing a race against time to be fit for the clash. Mackie said he was personally looking forward to the clash after only playing a handful of matches over the past two seasons with injury. "It's frustrating when you are injured but I'm like most players I guess and just can't wait to get back into it," he said. "Hopefully my injury concerns are behind me and I can get back to playing some decent footy. "I plan to play deep forward and I think my days of running around in the midfield are behind me." Despite both sides missing key players, Mackie said the Tigers were excited by the prospect of playing the Brookers "The playing group is looking forward to being involved in a big game because we weren't involved in too many last season," he said. "It's what motivates you to play football - being involved in big matches against quality opposition. "But at the end of the day it is round one and both sides will have a stack of improvement left. "I think Matt Sharp has been around long enough to realise you can't win the flag in round one. "We have got a pretty good understanding of that as well. "After not playing finals for two years, this is probably the next best thing."

