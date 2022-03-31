sport, australian-rules-football, joel mackie, holbrook, andrew mackinlay

Holbrook assistant coach Andrew Mackinlay says the Brookers are yet to settle on a suitable match-up for Joel Mackie on Saturday. The dual Morris medallist is set to play predominantly deep in attack this season for the flag favourites. Mackie has spent most of his stellar career as a midfielder but has played forward on occasions at Albury sportsground, often with lethal effect. ALSO IN SPORT Mackinlay said Mackie's ability to read the play and his strength in one-on-one contests were a nightmare to try and combat. "Mackie is such a smart footballer and so strong which makes it hard to find a suitable match-up," Mackinlay said. "I remember Mackie played a few times as a deep forward in the O&M and opposition struggled to stop him. "Sharpie (Matt) and I have thrown up a few names but haven't settled on who gets the job yet. "We will have to make a final decision on Thursday night."

