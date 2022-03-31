Man remains in custody after woman, fence hit by car in Wangaratta

news, court-and-crime,

A man remains in custody after alleged hitting a woman with a car in Wangaratta. Family violence detectives charged the 50-year-old following Monday's incident on Morrell Street about 9.30am. It's alleged the driver hit the woman and a fence, provided assistance, and fled. He was arrested in the town's CBD and charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury and assault with a weapon. IN OTHER NEWS: He will return to court on Thursday next week and police seek further witnesses. Detective Senior Constable Paul Hore said the woman wasn't badly injured. The pair are known to each other. "We have had some witnesses come forward, but if there are further witnesses they can contact me at the Wangaratta Police Station," he said. Call (03) 5723 0888. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

