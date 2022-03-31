Five questions with Andrew Mackinlay, Hume league fixture and verdict
FIVE QUESTIONS WITH ANDREW MACKINLAY
Q: You decided to return to your home club this season as assistant coach?
A: It's good to be back at the club and all my family and close mates are out there. So I get to see them and I'm looking forward to the change.
Q: It's only early but how have you found the challenge of being an assistant coach?
A: It does have its challenges and it's more responsibility but it was that next step I was looking to take in my football career. I feel fortunate to have a great mentor in our coach Matt Sharp.
Q: What role do you expect to predominantly play this season?
A: At this stage mainly up forward and pinch hit in the midfield a bit as well. I probably feel the most comfortable as a forward and it comes to me a bit more naturally.
Q: Albury recruit Kolby Heiner-Hennessy has turned a few heads with his form over the pre-season matches?
A: I know Albury was disappointed to lose him and I can see why now. Kolby has gotten himself super-fit, moves well and is a genuine forward who is a classy finisher. He is set to cause plenty of headaches for opposition defences this year for sure.
Q: My spies tell me Barton medallist Michael Rampal has raised the intensity at training?
A: 'Ramma' is full-on at training and certainly has a crack while he is on the track. It's fair to say he is one of the more passionate team-mates I have come across and has a fierce desire to win.
FIXTURE
ROUND ONE
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Osborne v Holbrook
CDHBU v Henty
Jindera v RWW Giants
Culcairn v Murray Magpies
Howlong v Lockhart
Brock-Burrum v Bill. Crows
MATCH OF THE ROUND - Osborne v Holbrook
Both sides are expected to be well below full-strength which has taken the gloss off the highly anticipated clash between what most people expect to be a grand final preview. One highlight will be the return of Tiger coach Joel Mackie and what impact he can have playing deep in attack.
Verdict: Osborne 23 points