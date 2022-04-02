Albury-Wodonga Regional Deal failure a wake-up call for the community

comment, opinion,

The recent much anticipated Albury-Wodonga Regional Deal has left many feeling seriously underwhelmed. For Albury-Wodonga, the regional deal was a once in a lifetime opportunity to cast a big picture, strategic lens to the needs of the community and the broader population it services. This was the opportunity to create and fund a long-term plan for Albury-Wodonga. This expectation was well-grounded in what have been many game-changing regional deals. Examples include Launceston, Townsville and Geelong. In these regional deals, the three levels of government have come together to plan and deliver strategic and regionally significant infrastructure and services. Consequently, the $80M funding commitment from the federal government in the absence of the two state governments, begs the questioning, what went wrong? Most glaringly, why was there not funding for the planning and delivery of a new hospital? The late CEO of Albury Wodonga Health was a strong advocate for the need for a single site hospital. He was joined by local medical professionals who have long said that the current two small and outdated local hospitals are not meeting current, let alone future, needs. This advocacy has been accompanied by numerous stories of people from Albury-Wodonga and surrounds having to travel to Melbourne for treatment and the huge imposition this causes to them and their families. It is clear as day, that the hard-working staff of Albury Wodonga Health and our community deserve better. If an Albury-Wodonga Regional Deal cannot deliver it, what will? We have a federal government, two state governments and two local councils, rightfully representing their interests within their own jurisdictions. On the surface, the results of this representation look great. The region is blessed with two universities, two TAFEs, two publicly funded hospitals, two logistics hubs, two 50m outdoor pools etc. What is apparent, however ,is the lack of joined up strategic planning and delivery. Where is the thinking that elevates beyond the local parochial or partisan political interests? Where is the consideration of truly enabling and transformational assets and services? Sadly, one of our greatest assets, the Murray River, being our state border, is being used as an artificial barrier for decision-making and blame shifting. To our businesses and our community, we may be two cities in two different states, but we are one community, one economic zone and one service hub. For a number of decades, we had the Albury-Wodonga Development Corporation that did have a lens to the broader Albury-Wodonga. It has left us with residential developments with incredible open space corridors connecting communities. It also left us with a huge legacy of environmental lands protected in perpetuity. Importantly, it provided and enabled people and industry to move to Albury-Wodonga. There have been other attempts at creating this joined up planning and delivery. Albury and Wodonga Councils, a number of years ago, created the initiative of Two Cities, One Community. Despite the best intent, the deliverables have been scarce due to differences in aspirations or having the sights set too low. There may, however, be a way forward. Other regions have dealt with these conflicts and opportunities by establishing "Committees For". Examples include Committees for Geelong, Ballarat, Shepparton, Gippsland and Wagga Wagga. The "Committees For" have typically been made up of industry and business leaders, representatives from key organisations and service providers. They can and do provide a credible vehicle for a shared vision for long-term planning for enabling and transformational infrastructure and services. Albury-Wodonga is conspicuous in its absence of a "Committee For", yet ironically with its diversity of local and political interests, needs one. The failure of the regional deal and the excuse of the border for poor decision-making and blame shifting is reason enough to find a better way. Albury-Wodonga is a region with incredible natural assets, in a highly strategic location adjoining infrastructure of national significance with a population catchment size deserving of more. The failure of the regional deal is a wake-up call for our community. There is a bigger prize here and that is to be a thriving, sustainable inland regional city. What is required is joined up, shared thinking that can elevate beyond the parochial to deliver enabling transformational assets and services. A new single site hospital is one of them. It's time.

