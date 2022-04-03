OUR SAY: Storm's impact continues to flow for town struggling with flood damage

news, local-news,

When the deluge came, little more could be done than to get out, possibly while clutching a few small belongings. More than 125 millimetres of rain pounded Rutherglen in the early hours of that Sunday in late January. It was part of a remarkable weather event that hit the whole of the Border region, with months of rainfall falling in just a few days. Household damage from the sudden onslaught of so much water was experienced by many. But for Rutherglen residents, the experience was far more extreme. One man told of how he had to quickly help out after his grandmother-in-law woke up to flooding waist-deep through her home. A sting in the tail since for the tourism town resulted from its resultant tightly held accommodation options. People forced out of their homes couldn't just score a bed in a local motel for a few nights while longer-term options were worked out. If a motel wasn't already booked out, it was - as in the case of the Motel Woongarra - the victim, too, of extensive damage. But, of course, the community came to the fore through donating household goods. Resident Nicole Anstee has told of how she now feels largely settled, thanks to that community effort. But there were still six or seven moves from one temporary home to another; there was still the reality of knowing raw sewage flowed through her home; and, there has still been ongoing stress created by such a calamitous event. A line often trotted out is that life goes on, but the experience of many in the town is that it doesn't. It doesn't when insurance companies put the handbrake on claims, it doesn't when householders cannot even find a builder to visit their home to assess repairs. Julie Simpson, in her role as the Rutherglen Lions Club welfare officer, continues to see the heartache this process has created, in particular for those who rent. She says people "are emotionally and mentally at breaking point. Life can't go on like that for them." Much more must be done to help these people in our community who continue to live in a state of crisis, because it is clear they have been failed by all levels of government.

