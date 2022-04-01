Police investigating multiple offences in Beechworth

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating multiple incidents in Beechworth, including a car theft and attempted break-in. The incidents, on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, included an attempted burglary at the town's kindergarten at Mayday Hills. The offenders accessed a play area, removed fly screens and tried to gain access, but were unsuccessful. An unlocked vehicle was also targeted on Hodge Street, with loose change taken. A car was also stolen from a garage on Lower Stanley Road, and another vehicle at the property had coins stolen. IN OTHER NEWS: The stolen orange 2017 Toyota Corolla hatchback, with plates 1OW3BY, remains outstanding. "We're calling for assistance from the public," Sergeant Mal Clarke said. "Anyone with information or CCTV can call police or Crime Stoppers. "People should also ensure their valuables are removed and their cars are locked." It's unclear if the incidents are linked. Anyone with information can call (03) 5728 1032 or 1800 333 000.

