news, local-news,

BORDER residents can turn their clocks back on Sunday morning when daylight saving ends. NSW, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT will mark the end of daylight saving this weekend. Daylight saving officially ends at 3am on Sunday, with the clocks shifting back to to 2am, which gives everybody an extra hour of sleep. From Sunday, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania will return to the same time as Queensland, which doesn't observe daylight saving. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/27911dd0-68a1-4e58-bbd8-234fb2beef21.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg