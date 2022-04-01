life-style,

TWO Albury businesses are mixing things up with a new joint venture. Murray River Smokehouse and Get Tossed Salad Bar have created a range of gourmet salads using naturally wood smoked meats and trout from the iconic smokehouse. Murray River Smokehouse owner Anthony Ainsworth said the idea was in the pipeline for six months but really gained traction in recent weeks. "The focus of both businesses are aligned; clean food with a focus on local and regional ingredients," he said. "This is more important than ever with healthy eating a priority for sustained health and a happy life." Mr Ainsworth said their naturally smoked products used ethically-raised animals and were free of artificial ingredients. "We're so proud of the quality of our ingredients that we list them on the front," Mr Ainsworth said. "We have a clean label, which means all of the ingredients listed on the packaging are natural and free of E numbers. "The gourmet salads offer a different presentation of our products with another like-minded food producer." IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: The salad bowls were introduced at The Smokehouse Deli at Harris Farm Markets in Albury on Wednesday. The new range includes Gourmet Double Smoked Ham Caesar Salad; Smoked Venison with Pickled Blackberry; and Smoked Trout with Lemon Goddess Dressing. It will evolve in line with the seasons and demand. Formerly known as Butts Gourmet Smokehouse, Murray River Smokehouse dates back to the 1950s when Arthur Butt developed the business out of the original butchery on the former Hume Highway site. Inspired in part by the new Australians at the Bonegilla Migrant Camp on the other side of the Murray River, Mr Butt started smoking fish during the 1970s. Get Tossed Salad Bar owner Cheryl Cornish welcomed the new venture. "I'm thrilled to be preparing my salads in collaboration with Murray River Smokehouse at The Smokehouse Deli in Harris Farm Markets in Albury," she said. The salads will be stocked by The Smokehouse Deli at Harris Farm Markets and Get Tossed Salad Bar.

