Caleb Martin plays his 300th game for Albury United tomorrow. The tenacious midfielder has shown his loyalty to the club ever since breaking into the senior side as a 16-year-old and remains one of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association's most valuable players at 31. Never one to pursue personal accolades, Martin will only have eyes for three points when he leads the Greens out to face Wodonga Diamonds on Sunday. "The thing I'm most proud of is playing all of my senior games at one club," Martin said. "We've had a lot of success and since the day I arrived, it's felt like the right fit. "Winning things, creating great memories and making friendships for life there makes it a lot easier to stay around the club. "United is everything to me in a sporting sense. "It's a great club which has definitely shaped part of my life after 15 years there." United coach Matt Campbell is looking forward to celebrating Martin's milestone game at Jelbart Park. "He would be close to 350 if it wasn't for COVID but it's great to see him get to the 300," Campbell said. "I remember playing with him when he was 16 and scored a goal in the grand final. "He's an absolutely superb athlete who really understands the game and gives his all. "He's going to be a sore man when he gets to his seventies because he throws himself in and puts his body on the line. "But everyone walks taller when he's there and he's good at cracking jokes. "He never thought of going anywhere else. "Even when we were at Murray and we tried to get him, he was happy to stay with Albury United and that's pretty rare these days. "I love having him in the team. It's always good when you see his name on the team sheet." United, jointly awarded the championship with Wangaratta last season, could go top on Sunday with a third straight league win. ALSO IN SPORT "It certainly gets harder, the older you get," Martin reflected. "But the thing that motivates me the most is that some of our older boys, who haven't been there quite as long as me, haven't tasted that first-grade success. "Hopefully this year, or in the years coming, we can have a bit of success and see those boys really enjoy it. "This is one of the most talented teams I've ever played in. "There's still a lot to work on, because we haven't clicked completely yet, especially in defence, but it's exciting that we're still getting some half-decent results when we haven't even played our best football."

