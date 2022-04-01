sport, local-sport,

Wodonga Raiders are celebrating an extraordinary three premierships. The club had already triumphed at under-16 and under-14 level heading into Saturday's B-grade decider against St Patrick's at Urana Road Oval. Raiders were on the back foot after being dismissed for just 103 and the grand final was slipping away from them when Patties reached 7/94. But when the last four wickets fell for just six runs, it was party time for the boys in red and blue. "There were probably 100 people back at the club that night," Raiders president Ben Stewart said. "They came from all parts of the club: it might have been the juniors, the A-grade or the C-grade but everyone wanted to be part of it. "It was as if 100 people had played in the game, we all enjoyed each other's success and it was such a good place to be around. "People want to have success but if it's not the team they're in, they're still happy to share it with the team that actually won." Raiders had three of the league's top four wicket-takers in Jamie Graf (40), Will Noonan (27) and Mil Talbot (25), while captain Graf also chipped in with 284 runs. "Five years ago, the club wasn't in a great spot," Stewart admitted. ALSO IN SPORT "There were questions being asked about its viability moving forward but through the help of past players, past supporters and the players who wanted to stick by the club, we all sat down and had a meeting and decided that we wanted to build for the long-term, not look for short-term success. "That meant putting a lot of time and effort into our juniors, having the right people in the right roles and not trying to solve it overnight, to get the right structure for the club to move forward. "To finally get a glimmer of success and achievement keeps everyone up and about. "We needed good people at the club who were willing to do the work and when you get that right, as we're starting to see this year, people want to be around the club whether they're playing or not." But the level of success in 2021/22 has even surprised a few at Birallee Park. "We know we've got a strong junior base and we were comfortable with our senior grades," Stewart said. "We knew B-grade, on their day, could match it with anyone, but they had a very good start to the season and a bit of momentum took them through the year. "Even our A-grade, we were very positive about where we were. "The bottom-half of the (A-grade) table moved around weekly so we thought we were thereabouts and we knew we had some positive signs but to win a flag is never easy, that's why they're so special. "We're rapt because to actually win one is hard work."

