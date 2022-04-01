sport, australian-rules-football,

Lavington coach Adam Schneider maintains there's no rebuild in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Panthers have lost around two-thirds of their 2019 premiership outfit and will field a handful of debutants, including boom youngster Corby Robertson, in Saturday night's season opening match against Corowa-Rutherglen. "We don't use the work rebuild and don't like reading that either," he revealed. "I think we've learnt in footy good things can happen for any team and we can't wait, the last six weeks for us have been fantastic with big numbers on the training track." Schneider's 'take' on the Panthers is impressive because the word rebuild can often provide an excuse for clubs if they fail to perform. And his players are raving about Schneider's coaching after the Panthers landed one of the biggest recruiting coups in recent years by signing the 2005 Sydney Swans premiership player to a three-year deal, straight from his assistant role at Greater Western Sydney. And while the Panthers still have a core of players from their last flag, including captain Luke Garland and ruck Tim Hanna, the new coach has been willing to hand their youth opportunities. Robertson was a prodigy through the powerful Albury-Wodonga Junior Football League nursery, winning the under 16 best and fairest last year. He had previously won the league's top award at under 12 level and finished runner-up in the 14s. Robertson also won the goalkicking award in the COVID-shortened season. "He's impressed me on the training track," Schneider offered. "He's only a medium-sized build, he's as tough as nails and has got a really good pair of hands up forward and I don't think he'll be overawed playing against men." Robertson has been named on the bench. Meanwhile, Myles Aalbers returns after coaching Rand-Walbundrie-Walla for four seasons in the neighbouring Hume Football League. The Roos have also named a number of their returning players, with Jy Lane selected on half-back, while Will Robinson is in the ruck, although Bill Hansen has been named as an emergency, The visitors would have started slight favourites, but the absence of powerhouse big man Tom Goodwin has definitely evened up the contest. The Roos won five of 13 matches last year. The match starts at Lavington Sportsground from 6pm.

