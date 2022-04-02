news, court-and-crime,

A terrified woman cowered inside her Corowa home while her threatening ex-partner of 10 years attacked a front security door with a crow bar, a court has heard. John Robert Wishart used foul-mouthed, abusive language while demanding the woman open the door, but she refused. The incident, which happened in the early hours of July 2, 2021, is one of several matters over which Wishart is facing sentence, including with the same victim. IN OTHER NEWS: Wishart, 32, formerly of Waugh Road, North Albury, has been bail refused since his arrest at Broken Hill, where he is being held in the town's correctional facility. Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin for her client's sentencing to be moved to Broken Hill Local Court. Ms Simonsen said that once he was released, Wishart wanted to remain at Broken Hill. MORE COURT STORIES She further argued that Wishart would also more easily benefit from supervision by NSW Community Corrections in the town. But Ms McLaughlin disagreed, pointing out how all of Wishart's matters were from Albury and that an assessment by Community Corrections in Albury could easily be shared with the office at Broken Hill as required. JOHN ROBERT WISHART - IN COURT Wishart pleaded guilty to four sets of charges this week, with the court told he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the additional charge sequence related to the Corowa incident. Ms McLaughlin ordered a sentence assessment report, which will investigate his suitability for such supervision. Wishart's conviction warrant over the Corowa matter was on charges of being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order. The victim had woken at 4.20am to a loud knock then heard Wishart yell out her name and demand: "You f---ing c---, give me my f---ing dog back." He will be sentenced on May 11 on this and a string of other unrelated charges, including larceny over $680 of perfume stolen from an Albury chemist and a dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception.

