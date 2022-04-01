news, local-news,

UP to 5500 patients may be on waiting lists for elective surgery across Albury and Wodonga hospitals, a Border MP says. Bill Tilley flagged that number in the wake of a lack of clarity from the Victorian government about cross border delays for patients and as Albury Wodonga Health invokes a second code yellow emergency in the hospitals a week after lifting the previous one. "I'm hearing the waiting list for people on category two and Category three could be up to 5500 people here in Albury-Wodonga," Mr Tilley said. "That's people who are supposed to be waiting less than three months or a year for surgery - well that time is long gone, and these people are now presenting to the ED in a critical condition." The Border Mail sought to clarify with the Victorian Health Department the veracity of the 5500 number and was referred to the state's website which outlines patient waiting numbers. IN OTHER NEWS: However, that does not include Albury hospital, so data is only available for its Wodonga counterpart. It shows that at the latest available date, December 31 last year, there were 2810 category two and three patients on the waiting list for Wodonga, compared to 2453 at September 30. Mr Tilley asked the Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley in September what the figure was across Albury-Wodonga and got an answer on Thursday last week. Mr Foley's reply referred to June 30 last year, saying at that time there 995 category two and 1414 category three patients awaiting operations "from both Victoria and NSW". That would mean, if Mr Tilley's 5500 figure is correct, the cross border waiting list has increased by more than 3000, with COVID surgery shutdowns having fuelled that increase. The lack of cross border data being supplied by Albury Wodonga Health to Victorian health administrators has raised concerns about decision-makers not having a full picture of the strains facing hospitals on the Border and in turn showing the need for a new hospital. "We all know a new hospital with three times the 250 beds we have today is the end goal," Mr Tilley said. "But that won't happen overnight, and it certainly won't fix the crisis we have today, tomorrow or the one coming this winter. "We know elective surgery waiting lists are a huge issue too and that Albury Wodonga Health is doing its best." Meanwhile, member for Albury Justin Clancy has raised concerns about a lack of progress on spending $45 million that the NSW government flagged in 2019 to bolster intensive care, additional surgical theatres, and bed numbers. He was responding to Albury Wodonga Health acting chief executive Janet Chapman saying up to 50 extra beds were needed amidst the code yellow crisis. Mr Clancy is concerned by what he sees as a lack of progress on design plans from Albury Wodonga Health for the $45 million, given the great need for extra beds. He said the NSW Health infrastructure bureaucracy may need to take a more active role because it is "seemingly difficult for them (Victorian administrators for the hospitals) to get construction activity going". The $45 million is separate to millions earmarked for a new Albury hospital emergency department and a rebuilt mental health unit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/e67752a5-0d0e-4d46-805a-533cac5080f6.jpg/r7_164_3193_1964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg