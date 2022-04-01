sport, local-sport,

Keely Halloway had another chance to push her case for Junior Matildas selection this week. The 15-year-old Albury Hotspurs defender travelled to Sydney to play in an FA Elite Match at Valentine Sports Park. Halloway played in front of the National Teams Unit, whose job it is to identify future national talent. "It's a lot different to what I'm used to but a really good opportunity and a great experience which I'm glad I did," Halloway said. "I'm just trying to go as high as I can, putting in the best effort I can to see where I can go, not expecting anything but playing my way. ALSO IN SPORT "I've been working a lot on my speed and intensity. "I'm enjoying my football a lot right now. "It's so good when you have a good group of girls to play with like we do at Hotspurs. "We're a fairly young side but I think over the next few months and years, we'll definitely grow into a much stronger team." Myrtleford's Summer Caponecchia is in the same extended squad as Halloway and was also invited to play in the game but had to stay away due to illness. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/6aae08fb-a40b-44b3-ad22-23664ffd0f0f.jpg/r19_339_4004_2591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg