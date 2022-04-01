sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta Rovers have named Werribee defender Nathan Cooper for Saturday's Ovens and Murray Football League season opener against Myrtleford. The tall defender finished runner-up in the Hawks' best and fairest in 2019 and has since spent time with Richmond and now Werribee in the VFL. The year's first match looks like a crackerjack with the pair fighting out a top three spot last year, while they've both added numerous recruits. Myrtleford has signed Simon Curtis and Sam Martyn, adding to the expectation the club can break the league's longest flag drought of 52 years. "We just narrow our focus, we don't shy away from the fact we want to be a good team, but this week our focus is on that first quarter," Saints' co-coach Dawson Simpson confirmed. The match will also signal the return of 2018 Morris medallist Brodie Filo, who joined Wangaratta Rovers over summer. IN OTHER NEWS: The match starts at 2pm.

