Wodonga house fire being treated as suspicious by detectives

Detectives are treating a fire that gutted a Wodonga home on Friday afternoon as suspicious. Firefighters were called to the burning Hume Street rental about 12.50pm after the alarm was raised by those nearby. Onlookers ran to the weatherboard house and smashed windows in a bid to determine if anyone was inside. The house was empty. One witness said the fire appeared to have started at the rear of the home and quickly spread to the front, engulfing the building. Large flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the building. Firefighters brought the incident under control and inspected the structure for damage. The flames and smoke heavily impacted the building, leaving it uninhabitable. A couple who purchased the building in March 1988, arrived at the scene and were visibly distressed by what had occurred. IN OTHER NEWS: One of the owners said the property had been rented to a man for about six months and he had "been a lot of trouble". "He wasn't home and he wasn't answering his phone," the owner said from the scene. "We don't know what's happened. "At the moment it's in the hands of the firefighters." Fire investigators had been heading to the scene to examine the cause with Wodonga detectives. Detectives spoke to those at the scene. Police will treat the fire as suspicious until determined otherwise. The incident appeared to have caused minor smoke or burn damage to a neighbouring home. A Fire and Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said staff had quickly attended the fire. "Two FRV crews arrived to the Hume Street incident within four minutes to find significant flames issuing from a house," the spokeswoman said. "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus attacked the fire, bringing the blaze under control in 20 minutes. "Victoria Police were also called to the incident to assist with traffic control." The road, near Lawrence Street and Stanley Street, was blocked following the incident. Anyone with information about what occurred can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/7c7b36a2-8164-4f02-9019-e474f404813b.JPG/r0_284_4032_2562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg