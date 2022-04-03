news, business,

I have heard that trusts are a popular trading structure for many farming families and, lately, I have also noticed a number of news articles on using trusts. What is a trust and why are they in the spotlight? In simple terms, a trust is an arrangement where a person (the settlor) provides an asset (usually cash) to another (the trustee) to hold for the benefit of a third person or group of people (the beneficiaries). For example, Katie (the settlor) may transfer farmland to her son, Ashley (the trustee), to hold in trust for his granddaughter, Mandy (the beneficiary). While Ashley would be the legal owner of the land, Mandy could use the farmland to run her business. Other than gifting an asset to the trustee to establish the trust, which can be as little as $10, the settlor generally plays no further role. A trust is governed by a trust deed. Put simply, the trust deed provides guidance and rules on how the trustee and the trust will operate. In a business context, a trust can generally be set up to run a business, such as the farming operations. It can open a bank account, borrow money, enter into operational agreements and purchase business assets. At the end of the year, assuming the farming operations have made a profit, the trustee would need to distribute the profits to the beneficiaries of the trust. How the profits are distributed depends on the type of trust - unit trust or discretionary trust. If the trust has made a loss, it is carried forward to future years to offset against future profit. A trust gives flexibility on how profits may be taxed, but this is governed by the trust deed. Trusts are in the media currently because the Australian Tax Office (ATO) released new draft guidance materials on the application and operation of section 100A of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (s100A), which refers to the relationship between how profits are distributed and taxed versus how or if funds are paid to the beneficiaries, who received the distribution. Trusts aren't right for everyone but, in the right situation, they can have a number of different benefits. However, they are a complex area so it's important to seek advice to gain a better understanding if a trust suits your individual circumstances. If you already have a trust, please discuss s100A with your accountant or tax adviser. For more information on this topic or to ask a question, please get in touch at albury@findex.com.au While all reasonable care is taken in the preparation of this article, to the extent allowed by legislation, Findex (Aust) Pty Ltd ABN 84 006 466 351 (Findex) accept no liability whatsoever for reliance on it. All opinions, conclusions, forecasts or recommendations are reasonably held at the time of compilation but are subject to change without notice. Findex assumes no obligation to update this material after it has been issued. The information contained is of a general nature only and does not take into account your specific financial situation. You should seek professional advice before acting on any material.

