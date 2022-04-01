sport, australian-rules-football,

Ollie Hollands will look to boost his AFL chances when the Murray Bushrangers start their season on Saturday. The boom youngster will be part of a triple header for the club against Gippsland Power at La Trobe University Sports Park, Bundoora. "Ollie Hollands in the 18 years age group is a name most football followers will be familiar with, he's in the All-Australian Academy squad and the Vic Country Academy," coach Mark Brown said. "He's a smooth moving midfielder, who runs extraordinarily well, he's got great game sense and finishes off his work, he's a highly touted draft prospect. The Bushies will play from 3pm, while the under 19 girls will complete their season beforehand. "We're really pleased with the development across the entire squad, we played a much better standard of football," Brown offered. IN OTHER NEWS: "Zarlie Goldsworthy had an exceptional season and sits in the top five for each component, possessions, kicks, I would be stunned if she's not a top 10 draft pick." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ef938de1-a0ad-4bc2-9ce4-a3d262a092af.jpg/r0_224_4415_2718_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg