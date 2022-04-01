sport, local-sport,

Albury-Wodonga Steamers have landed two new signings ahead of the season-opening trip to Griffith on Saturday. Half-back Angus Merriman has moved to the area from Boorowa, while an Army posting has brought the Steamers a new No.8 from Brisbane in the form of Harrison Goggin. Tom Rowan is back at the club, meanwhile, off-setting the departure of Aiden Woodford-Smith, who finished runner-up for the league medal last season. It's not been a pre-season without its challenges, however, and Steamers coach James Kora is realistic about their prospects. "Don't expect us to set the competition on fire in the first two rounds because we're a little bit behind the eight-ball," Kora said. "We haven't had the best preparation in terms of numbers at training. "They're up and down at the moment because a lot of people have got work commitments. ALSO IN SPORT "A lot of people have quite enjoyed their time away from sport and are struggling to get back into it. "But the boys had some good hitouts against Unicorns from Melbourne, Wagga City and Jindabyne so they feel alright. "I feel like we've got the depth there but just getting them all there on the one day to make it all work is hard at the moment." The Steamers women also play Griffith on Saturday, their game starting at 2:20pm. Reserves play at 12:55pm, with first grade kicking off at 3:15pm. Elsewhere in SIRU, Tumut host Waratahs, Reddies take on Leeton and Wagga City are up against WAC. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/662ea752-57cb-40a2-936e-f78200f14711.jpg/r0_432_3860_2613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg