Enrolled nurses wanting to join Albury Wodonga Health's graduate program have until Thursday to apply. AWH has long had a graduate program for registered nurses and novice nurses, but this year it has been extended to include enrolled nurses or nurses who have completed their diploma of nursing through TAFE. Clinical education manager Emma Horsfield said the benefits of the program were that nurses could transition into their professional practice in a smooth and supported way. "We have a dedicated team within clinical education that works just with supporting students and graduate nurses and nurses in our novice nurse program," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Their role is to be out on the floor, to be available, to help them we run study days and we have a lot of mentoring and debriefing available as well, so they're really important when you first start your career." There are 35 new nurses in the 2022 Graduate and Novice Nurse Programs and six places are available for the enrolled nurse program. Albury Wodonga Health said the Graduate and Novice Nurse Program intake was significantly greater than previous years and would help address future workforce demands, as currently there is a 90 per cent retention rate of nurses continuing to stay and work locally at the conclusion of the programs. Ms Horsfield said having the extra nurses would be helpful was important in pandemic caused pressure. "So having new people come in and supporting them they'll hopefully stay with us, they then become our senior workforce and you have specialised nurses who go on and do post-graduate study and we're able to build that specialist workforce," she said. Graduate program registered nurses Jack Burns from Albury and Aly Greer from Wodonga both said they wished to continue working for AWH at the end of their programs, despite being exhausted from the COVID induced high workload. Mr Burns said AWH's support services were amazing. "Every second day generally we're contacted by our learning support and they'll come and ask if we need a hand with anything," he said. "It can be educational or even just a hand with the patient load, anything that we need a hand to help out." Ms Greer had a similar experience. "Every time we need a hand or assistance they'll be round the corner or they're just a phone call away," she said. "You've always got educators on the ward as well, so you've always got someone, which I find is great as a new grad." Those interested in applying for the enrolled nurse program can apply via the AWH website careers page until April 7.

