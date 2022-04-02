news, local-news,

A RAIL body has been accused of disrespecting the heritage of Ned Kelly's siege site and Aboriginal trackers with its plans to build a new bridge at Glenrowan. The Australian Rail Track Corporation aims to build a span west of the existing bridge which is south of the block that housed Ann Jones Inn, where Kelly and his gang laid in wait for a police train. It requires a permit from Heritage Victoria to undertake the work which is part of the Inland Rail freight route from Melbourne to Brisbane. However, North East heritage consultant Deborah Kemp has slammed the ARTC heritage impact statement in a submission to Heritage Victoria as part of the approvals process. "There is a deficit in the quality and breadth of information and this makes it extremely difficult for anyone to have a full understanding and appreciation of the proposed works and the subsequent impacts on the cultural heritage significance of the place," Ms Kemp wrote. The advisor to Indigo and Towong councils claimed the analysis lacked rigour and ignored the physical and visual impact of the bridge. "This heritage place is a national icon and all proposed works should be presented in a legible and user-friendly manner and with an appropriate level of detail," Ms Kemp stated. She also aired concerns about interpretative plans and recognition of Aboriginal trackers in the stand-off. "Given that the Victorian Government is committed to the treaty process with Aboriginal people in Victoria the lack of recognition of the presence and the important role that the Indigenous trackers had on this site and within the overall Kelly story discredits the approach that the ARTC and its consultants have adopted on this site," Ms Kemp submitted. She would prefer the ARTC lowered the existing tracks rather than built a bridge to cater for double-stacked freight trains. The ARTC argues a lowering would have other heritage impacts. "One of the main constraints was the proximity of the piling works (railway) station platform which has been identified as a significant intact heritage item," the ARTC's heritage assessment stated. Ms Kemp's is one of four submissions lodged with Heritage Victoria before submissions closed on March 22. It is expected the government body will make a decision in the middle of the year. Those aware of the proposed changes include English actor and history buff Sir Tony Robinson who in 2009 made a television show centred on an archaeological dig into earth where the inn sat. One of his managers sent comment from the Blackadder star to those worried about the bridge. "The Kelly siege site at Glenrowan tells a story of a national and international significance, although I suspect a lot of people don't appreciate its importance," Sir Tony said. "I was lucky enough to make a television film there a decade ago, and really hope this historic icon will be treated with the respect it deserves over the years to come."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/b32ce734-b182-4942-bab6-adaa0bbb5f14.jpg/r0_143_2150_1358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg