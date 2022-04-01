sport, local-sport,

Albury Thunder has snared an English prop for the Group Nine rugby league season. Nathan Darby arrived on the Border on Thursday and will play in Saturday's final home trial match against Group 9 powerhouse Southcity. "He's going to be an aggressor, it will be good to have that extra punch with him around the middle, we have a handy forward pack, so he'll add to it now," coach Robbie Byatt revealed. The Thunder is looking to return to finals and the combination of Darby and former Newcastle first grade forward Sam Collins should guarantee no club will out-muscle the Border club. And the early signs have been promising with strong pre-season performances. The Thunder toppled Canberra club Belconnen 36-20 and there's no doubt the ACT competition is stronger than Group Nine, given the gulf in the population. And the Byatt-led outfit then steamrolled Leeton 36-6. "The only thing I can fault is our completions after scoring tries, it's been a low percentage, which we need to work on, but other than that everything's been pretty good, the defence I'm really happy with," Byatt said. It's Byatt first year coaching the Thunder, so while most clubs tend to adopt a softly-softly approach to practice games, it's interesting that the club has hit immediate form. The club's had an extensive recruiting campaign as it chases its first title since the last of the three successive premierships in 2014. There's been a number of terrific performances in recent weeks, but the form of former Canterbury-Bankstown NRL development player Paul Karaitiana has been the most exciting. "Paul's a level above, he's been really good," Byatt praised. "He's very smart, when you see him play just look at the way he moves across the field." The sweet-stepping five-eighth has a background in touch, representing Australia against New Zealand at under 18 level. Fellow recruit Jackins Olam has also impressed over the off-season, but it's more through his power than poise. The centre is the brother of crash-tackling NRL Melbourne Storm premiership player Justin Olam. "He's a hard runner and hard tackler, he has a very similar style to Justin," Byatt enthused. Jackins Olam's defensive style will certainly mean all the opposition's outside backs will have an eye on him as he zeroes in on targets. The club's final trial starts at 2pm, with the season starting in three weeks. ALSO IN SPORT The Thunder will play its first game at home against powerhouse Tumut on Sunday, April 24.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/e6c032ad-11d6-4234-bb0c-a7fc13ed69dd.jpg/r0_212_4176_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg