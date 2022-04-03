sport, local-sport,

Murray United faced three tough games against Melbourne Victory on Saturday. They led at half-time in the under-14 clash at La Trobe thanks to a 29th-minute goal from Israel Monga. However, two goals in the space of five minutes after the break, from Lindon Kamber and Roy Romanovski, handed Victory a 2-1 win. Murray's under-16s were up against a Victory side which had scored 87 goals in their previous eight games and only went down 2-0. Victory were 7-0 winners in the under-18 clash but there were plenty of positives for Murray's technical director, Brian Vanega, to take away from the day. "We were very competitive in two of the three games," Vanega said. "We made it really hard for them in the 14s and probably had the better of the first half. "That group is improving so much. When they have these tough games, they're performing better each time. ALSO IN SPORT "Even though they might not be getting as many wins as we hoped for, they're definitely improving and I think, over the next few months and even in a year's time, you'll see them get more wins out of these tight games. "Essendon, a few weeks ago, was very similar. They could see the technical level is a little bit higher and it gives them a good benchmark of what to work on. "We've worked on those things in training and when they see a team that can pass and receive the ball a bit smoother, they go 'OK, I see why the coaches demand that we do things better." Monga showed his class again while under-16 captain Tyler Waslander produced another mature display. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

