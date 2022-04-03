sport, local-sport,

A half-time switch of ends for Myrtleford's milestone player proved a match-winner in Saturday's season opening round in Ovens and Murray netball. Rebecca Piazza was playing her 350th club game and moved from goalkeeper to goal shooter, helping turn around a five-goal final quarter deficit to grab a thrilling 32-31 win over Wangaratta Rovers. The visitors had a shot to level the scores with 12 seconds left, but it rolled out. "To play with her on such an achievement is huge, 350 club games, for a woman, especially with children and sometimes women step back from the game at times," delighted coach Tina Way exclaimed. Piazza's children Lexi, 8, and Jack, 5, were on hand to watch mum's special moment, 24 years after debuting for the Saints. "I just love the club, the community really gets behind the Saints, so it is a great atmosphere, it's great to give back to the community and play with my closest friends," the 37-year-old suggested. Piazza, who is a physio and the league's 2007 Toni Wilson medallist, was playing her 270th A grade match. "They made the change with Bec in the goal circle, which worked for them because of her height, not to say our defence didn't do very well, I gave Jeynelle (Mills) our goalkeeper best on, she did a terrific job," Rovers' coach Jo Cresswell offered. "They didn't give the ball away like we did and we had poor placement of passes, at times." The final minutes were frenetic as Rovers held a 30-27 lead. The Saints cut the margin to a goal, before the Hawks steadied for a two-goal buffer. But the home side surged again, with Piazza equalling the scores as the Saints stole the lead seconds later. "It was a dogged win by the girls, I don't think we played to our potential but, credit to Rovers, they worked us hard the whole game," Way remarked. Light rain fell at times, playing a role in restricting the scoring. "It was a bit of a scrap and the weather didn't work to anyone's favour," Piazza explained. Meanwhile, Corowa-Rutherglen started its campaign with a 41-33 away win over Lavington. The visitors had had a relatively stable core of players for many years, but they've lost a number, including Jess Bice and Ella Kingston, but they picked up from last year's COVID-shortened season. And Wangaratta also proved too strong at home for Albury 53-32. ALSO IN SPORT The Pies have gained a handful of recruits, including Georgia Clark from Geelong and Leah Jenvey, returning from her pregnancy.

