sport, local-sport,

Yackandandah have made a flying start under new coach Justine Willis. The new-look Roos won 63-37 at home to Dederang-Mt Beauty on Saturday as the Tallangatta & District netballers returned to competitive action. "It was fantastic to be back playing," Willis said. "We had a pretty good crowd and I'm really enjoying it here so far. "Yackandandah have been extremely welcoming and it was nice to get it done in round one. ALSO IN SPORT "We did multiple combinations on court, with a few changes through the day, and everyone was able to adapt and keep going. "We have a big team focus on defensive pressure through the court and that was a strength of our game." Kiewa-Sandy Creek showed their strength in a 43-28 win away to Mitta United and Chiltern edged Barnawartha in a close game, prevailing 54-48. Wodonga Saints won 54-33 away to Wahgunyah and Beechworth got home 53-30 over Rutherglen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/310c33a7-a490-4135-aa72-50d829e3738f.jpg/r0_42_779_482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg