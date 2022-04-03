sport, australian-rules-football,

Murray Bushrangers never recovered after making a slow start to their first game of the season on Saturday. The Bushies found themselves 38 points down to Gippsland Power at quarter-time and it was an uphill struggle after that. The rest of the game was more even but the damage had been done and the Power ran out comfortable winners by 14.12 (96) to 7.5 (47). "The performance was indicative of our pre-season form," Bushies coach Mark Brown said. "We played a really solid game against GWS, we were poor against Sydney, we were good against Northern and then we were poor on the weekend against Gippsland. "We got out-muscled, we got out-worked and they kicked six goals to none in the opening term with a pretty significant breeze. "It was probably a three or four-goal breeze but they got the jump on us and we never really got back in the fight after that." So what did Brown say to his players at the break? "When you concede six goals to zero in the first quarter, you think that everything's going wrong, that every part of your game's not working when is essence, it's only usually one part," Brown said. "For us, we couldn't get our hands on the ball in that first quarter, we couldn't win any ascendancy, we couldn't get a clearance and as a result, they played the entire 25 minutes on their terms. ALSO IN SPORT: "To the boys' credit, in the first 15 minutes of that second quarter, they fought back into the contest and it closed down to six goals to three, then we conceded a couple of goals late in the quarter and from there, we just chased tail." Bushies captain Brayden George capped a fine individual performance with five goals, working hard up against a very strong opponent and consistently presenting. The Wangaratta Rovers forward was the Bushies' best performer alongside Coby James, who played as a small back and recovered well after a couple of early fumbles. Wangaratta's Tyler Norton was good off half-back and Max Clohesy competed hard in the centre before finishing the game in his preferred position of half-back. Brown was left to reflect on the need for greater consistency, with too big a gap between the Bushies' best and worst currently. "I think that's always the case in underage football," Brown said. "You'll get a really good performance one week and you'll get potentially the opposite the next. "We've got to get much better at levelling the curve and the challenge this week will be how we respond. "We'll be looking for a much more competitive effort from the boys, particularly in the contest." The Bushies girls suffered an 11-point defeat to their Gippsland counterparts.

