sport, australian-rules-football,

Myrtleford's thrilling win over Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League provided the ideal birthday present for Kurt Aylett. The enormously popular Saint turned 30 on Saturday, "Yeah, what a day, that's a very big win, we really respect Wangaratta Rovers, they're a super outfit," he declared. Aylett was solid against the Hawks, but the good news is the former AFL player believes his bad luck with injury has turned a corner. "I'm seeing Christian Woodford down in Moorabbin, it's something different and he's outstanding in his methods, I had to change something, it's been a horror career for me, but I believe my best footy is ahead of me and he's got me here today (Saturday), so hats off to Christian," he offered. ALSO IN SPORT: Aylett was involved in one of last season's most touching moments when he limped from the field in tears at half-time against Lavington after re-injuring his troublesome left hamstring, with a number of players rushing to console him. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/1309a6e4-6af6-4872-99d2-2bc477150eaf.jpg/r0_275_5409_3331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg