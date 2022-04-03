Myrtleford's Kurt Aylett celebrates 30th birthday with win over Hawks
Myrtleford's thrilling win over Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray Football League provided the ideal birthday present for Kurt Aylett.
The enormously popular Saint turned 30 on Saturday,
"Yeah, what a day, that's a very big win, we really respect Wangaratta Rovers, they're a super outfit," he declared.
Aylett was solid against the Hawks, but the good news is the former AFL player believes his bad luck with injury has turned a corner.
"I'm seeing Christian Woodford down in Moorabbin, it's something different and he's outstanding in his methods, I had to change something, it's been a horror career for me, but I believe my best footy is ahead of me and he's got me here today (Saturday), so hats off to Christian," he offered.
Aylett was involved in one of last season's most touching moments when he limped from the field in tears at half-time against Lavington after re-injuring his troublesome left hamstring, with a number of players rushing to console him.
