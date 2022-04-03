sport, local-sport,

Young players provided a bright spark for the Steamers away to Griffith on Saturday. The visitors lost a tight game 20-16 but the performances of 17-year-olds Braydan Godde and Drew Brndusic, along with Reuben Sarkis, put a smile on coach James Kora's face. "Braydan got player-of-the-day for his efforts on the wing," Kora said. "It's great to see young kids, who came through the Steamers junior program, actually playing first grade." Ryan O'Sullivan kicked penalties at the start of each half for the Steamers, who registered two tries through Alapati Kirifi and Tully MacPherson-Peacock. ALSO IN SPORT "We played pretty well," Kora said. "We lacked concentration and panicked at times but we managed to hang in there and stick with them all the way. "We not as far behind the eight-ball as I thought." Second grade lost 50-7 and the women's team lost 25-10 with tries from Alice White and Emma Clements.

