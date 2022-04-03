sport, australian-rules-football,

Myrtleford's Elijah Wales kicked a goal with two minutes left to break Wangaratta Rovers' hearts in Saturday's riveting first game of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. The lead changed six times in a frenetic final quarter, with Wales showing his composure from 40m. "It did slide off the boot a little bit, but luckily it went through," a delighted Wales said just seconds after his match-winner. It's the second time at home the Saints have landed a late blow to the Hawks after co-captain Mitch Dalbosco snapped a goal with only 39 seconds left in front of a massive crowd on Easter Sunday, 2019. Both teams were missing a numbers of profile players with Myrtleford's boom recruits Simon Curtis (illness) and Nick Warnock (calf) unavailable, while Rovers were without their Southern Districts (Northern Territory) midfielders Jake McQueen and Jack Ganley. Light rain started falling after 20 minutes, which led to a scrappy opening and inaccuracy, as the Saints carried a 20-point lead to half-time, despite a cracking display by Hawks' ruck Shane Gaston. "We were poor in the first half, they came ready to play mentally, we didn't," Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell admitted of the disappointing start. "Early on we were playing dry weather footy, I thought they owned the outside on us, but I was proud of the way we adjusted after half-time." When best on ground Matt Dussin intercepted a stray pass and nailed a running goal from 40m early in the second half, the lead blew out to its biggest margin of 26 points. But Rovers lifted their intensity and the match reached another pulsating level The Hawks kicked three straight goals, including a fine effort by the impressive Dylan Stone in setting up a charging Jake Gerrish to cut the margin to a kick. Rovers' best in former Western Bulldog Lukas Webb kicked his fourth and then youngster Alex McCarthy handed his team the lead for the first time before the thrilling back-and-forth to finish the match. Dussin was sensational, kicking two goals as a giant-sized ruck rover, Brody Ricardi was everywhere, while Murray Waite was superb. ALSO IN SPORT "In the last quarter, the maturity of the group to be calm under pressure and take our opportunties when they came was outstanding," Saints' co-coach Dawson Simpson revealed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/dc73556b-3383-451c-8300-c5e7ed8ed799.jpg/r0_105_4635_2724_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg