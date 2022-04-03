sport, local-sport,

Melrose continued their fine start to the season with an 8-0 rout of Myrtleford yesterday. It's now three straight wins for the Purple Army and six goals in two games for striker Inde-Ana Burgess after she helped herself to four at Melrose Park. The pace of Burgess in behind was too much for the Savoy and her cool head in front of goal was equally impressive, with her team-mates using the long ball over the top to great effect. Emily Minall scored the first and last Melrose goals, with Karina Kovacs and Maya Davis also on target for the home side. Wangaratta won 6-0 at home to St Pats, with captain Beth Cope netting a hat-trick. Cope scored either side of half-time, after Sarah Morris had given the Devils a 36th-minute lead. Georgia Mahoney made it 4-0, midway through the second half, and Cope completed her treble before Morris rounded things off for Wangaratta with a goal four minutes from time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/2ae5704d-15fd-4bdc-a260-f991a348498a.jpg/r2208_530_4551_1854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg