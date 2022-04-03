sport, australian-rules-football,

Lavington's Myles Aalbers missed a shot after the siren as Corowa-Rutherglen snared a three-point thriller on Saturday night in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Eleated Roos' players swamped each other to celebrate the 10.19 (79) to 11.10 (76) win after a pulsating start to the season in the night clash at Lavington Sportsground. "We grabbed the lead for the first time about 10 minutes into the last quarter and got it out to 15 points, but they got it back to three and then had the shot from around 50m out on a tight angle," Roos' head of football Craig Spencer revealed. Lavington held a nine-point lead at the final change and despite kicking relatively accurately to snare 2.2, the Roos charged home with a wayward 3.8 to snatch victory over a team it's expected to battle for positions on the ladder. Great mates Bailey Pirnag, Kaelan Bradtke and Darcy Melksham were outstanding for the visitors, with the latter and fellow small forward Charlie Nastasi lifting when needed. Pirnag was noticeable around the packs and stoppages, while Bradtke alternated with Will Robinson through the ruck and forward line. Second-gamer Ollie Struve suffered a lacerated mouth, but is hoping of taking his place in Saturday's away game against North Albury, where the Roos will start strong favourites. ALSO IN SPORT Lavington is again at home when it hosts Myrtleford.

