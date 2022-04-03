news, court-and-crime,

A Border man must enter a plea on Monday over allegations he stolen mobile phones valued at more than $74,500. Damon Caylup Mirkovic's case will be mentioned before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin. IN OTHER NEWS: Until now, the 24-year-old has not been required to enter a plea to 29 offences laid after his arrest on February 1. Police have alleged that Mirkovic, a business delivery worker, stole the phones before on-selling the devices in Melbourne.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/a7f3c965-3567-4ddf-9900-5fdffd408683.jpg/r46_72_514_336_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg