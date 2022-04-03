Border man stands accused of stealing large number of phones on-sold in city
A Border man must enter a plea on Monday over allegations he stolen mobile phones valued at more than $74,500.
Damon Caylup Mirkovic's case will be mentioned before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Until now, the 24-year-old has not been required to enter a plea to 29 offences laid after his arrest on February 1.
Police have alleged that Mirkovic, a business delivery worker, stole the phones before on-selling the devices in Melbourne.
