Burnout man says he'd rather blow tyres than drugs: Wodonga court

A driver who blew out his tyres while performing burnouts at Baranduda has apologised for being "foolish". Tae-Lee Quay Fraser was caught in the Baraunda industrial area on September 12 last year, with police spotting his Ford ute's tyres wrapped around the car's axles. "It's better to blow tyres than drugs," he told officers, noting he was blowing off steam. Magistrate Peter Dunn asked what the point of his behaviour was. IN OTHER NEWS: "There was no point ... I'm not that person any more," Fraser replied. "I was just being foolish sir. "I apologise." Mr Dunn said he was a "fool" and ordered he undertake a driver education program. "And you wouldn't want to get in any more trouble in the meantime," he said. The case will return on July 19.

