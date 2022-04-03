sport, australian-rules-football,

The Ovens and Murray Football League returned with a bang on Saturday with two wins in the final minutes, while the premiership favourites produced a modern day masterclass in the other game. Wangaratta hammered Albury by 54 points, but the margin looked like pushing triple figures after the home team bolted to an eight-goal lead after a stunning first quarter. "We made it hard for them to move the footy with our contest in the first quarter, especially, we were really clean around the footy and I'm a big believer that's where it starts and ends," coach Ben Reid said. The 2010 Collingwood premiership player could never have envisaged a pressure-filled performance like it as the winner of seven of the past 11 flags was made to look second rate. But as lopsided as it was, it was impossible not to be enthralled by the skill level of the Pies. However, it was the only hiding as Myrtleford and Corowa-Rutherglen won in pulsating finishes against Wangaratta Rovers and Lavington respectively. Lavington's Myles Aalbers had the chance to cap his return to the club after four years coaching Rand-Walbundrie-Walla in the Hume league with a fairytale win, but was unable to land a set shot from around 50m on a tight angle after the siren. And Myrtleford's Elijah Wales kicked a goal with two minutes left to edge out the Hawks in a thriller after the victors jumped to a 26-point lead early in the third term. "The way we got the game on our terms in the first half was very pleasing, although we didn't convert," Saints' co-coach Dawson Simpson explained. IN OTHER NEWS: All 10 teams will play on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/f067cf61-bcff-4dcb-b017-0e2303d92ac1.jpg/r0_67_2287_1359_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg