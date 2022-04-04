New Koori Court to begin hearing cases in Wodonga

news, court-and-crime,

The Koori Court will begin sitting in Wodonga for the first time this week in a bid to improve legal outcomes for Indigenous offenders. A cleansing ceremony, also known as a smoking ceremony, was held at the court precinct on Friday. Artifacts and flags have been installed inside the courtroom, along with a large round table to hold discussions, which will be followed by paintings. A new centrepiece for the table will also be installed. The Koori Court system has been in use in Victoria since 2002, with the first established at Shepparton. Offenders speak to elders as part of the justice program, which is only available to those who plead guilty to their crimes. The system, which is held in more relaxed settings than traditional court matters, aims to reduce re-offending and strengthen accountability. The system aims to address the underlying issues that contribute to offending. Chief magistrate Lisa Hannan said the first Koori Magistrates Court sitting would be held in Wodonga on Friday. "Koori Courts encourage defendants to participate in the justice system and their own rehabilitation, helping them to turn their lives around," Justice Hannan said. "That is why it was so important to establish a Koori Court at Wodonga. "It could not have happened without the support of the local Koori community." The court will sit once a month in Wodonga to begin with. The frequency of the sittings may be reviewed at a later date. The Koori Magistrates Court is also due to open in Wangaratta in May. IN OTHER NEWS: It's hoped the Koori Court will begin hearing County Court cases in Wodonga by the end of the year. Koori Court officer Joy Kelly, who attended the cleansing ceremony with others from the justice system, said it would be positive to have the new court running in the region. "It's been a long time coming,"she said. "Previously, they'd have to go to Shepparton or Melbourne or some of the other smaller areas. 'To have one here will be amazing." While the Koori Court cases involve elders and prosecutors, and may involve family members, corrections staff and other people, magistrates still have the final say on the sentence handed down. Koori Justice supervising magistrate Rose Falla said elders and respected persons were vital to the operation of the court. "People feel Koori Court is a culturally safe place where they're heard and their voice matters," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/37424197-7f50-4c1c-8dda-354f1938cdd2.jpg/r0_287_5632_3469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg