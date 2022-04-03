news, court-and-crime,

Police continue to investigate an incident that left a motorbike rider with two broken arms. Emergency services attended Bogong High Plains Road, near the Falls Creek village, about 12.50pm on Wednesday. The 46-year-old man had veered into the oncoming lane on a blind corner, hit a utility, and was thrown onto the bonnet and roof. He then crashed into the gutter. The man was airlifted and police are awaiting blood test results as part of the investigation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/71670b6c-cb6d-4ada-9b34-c8fd8dc54698.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg