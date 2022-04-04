news, local-news,

A PROPOSAL for a new Albury-Wodonga representative group in the wake of the Regional Deal has drawn some support from politicians across the three levels of government. Hume Bank chairman and former Wodonga Council executive Michael Gobel pushed for the formation of a "Committee for Albury-Wodonga" in an opinion piece in Saturday's Border Mail. Such groups already operate in other regional centres and involve representatives from various sectors who seek to boost the prosperity of their city through leverage and advocacy. Albury mayor Kylie King left the door ajar for such an initiative. "I am open to hearing more about any suggestions that might help deliver great outcomes for our community," Cr King said. Albury MP Justin Clancy said: "Anything that at the end of the day fosters the vision of the community certainly merits consideration." He added though he was mindful of existing organisations such as Business NSW, the Australian Industry Group and council body RAMJO and the need to "focus on outcomes and not necessarily duplicate the good work" occurring. Farrer MP Sussan Ley said: "A Committee for Albury-Wodonga certainly has merit, but our 'one city' still has to work with two state governments to get things happening as a collective. "This is the essence of the Albury Wodonga Regional Deal; combining a range of separate ideas and plans into one. "We've achieved this through the combined work of 70 community representatives from six local reference groups, and a number of Commonwealth, state and local government officials from both sides of the river. IN OTHER NEWS: "NSW has said it will announce funding for the Deal in coming days, Victoria not yet, even though it has been part of this agreement for the past two years. "Just like arguing for a new hospital with the premiers, we absolutely need both states to understand the Murray must no longer be a barrier for this region to really thrive." Member for Indi Helen Haines said such committees had worked in Geelong which had a City Deal. "I think it's an idea worth exploring because clearly the federal government can't do the work (for a Regional Deal) so a committee of local people is a great idea," Dr Haines said. "We haven't got a deal, what we've got are a few election announcements."

