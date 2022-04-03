sport, local-sport,

Teen forwards Dirck Angalikiyana and Riley Broad both scored hat-tricks as Melrose put Twin City Wanderers to the sword. Melrose won 8-3 with the pace of the two 17-year-olds giving the visiting defence an afternoon they'll want to forget in a hurry. "Those kids are the future of Melrose," coach Josh Fluss said. "They've got a relationship together and they had that throughout the pre-season. "I couldn't ask for anything more from those two." Two goals in the space of 60 seconds gave Melrose early control of the game. Angalikiyana chested down Brodee Westerlo's cross, was allowed space to turn and fired into the far corner for the opener before his quick feet drew a foul from Tyson Mason, leaving Adam Waters to convert from the penalty spot. Wanderers looked frazzled and they fell further behind when Adam McLennan surged to the byline and picked out Peter Donaldson for an emphatic finish. Broad, sent haring down the left by McLennan, cut inside and rifled in Melrose's fourth with just 33 minutes played, although Cayne Wilhelm bundled in a corner at the other end on the stroke of half-time. But the hosts piled on more punishment after the break, Broad accepting two tap-ins which resulted from calamitous Wanderers defending and Angalikiyana waltzing through a crowded box and lashing the ball high into the net to make it 7-1. Westerlo sent Angalikiyana clean through to round the goalkeeper for Melrose's eighth, although the visitors restored a modicum of pride late on thanks to Gethin Cattle's glancing header and a thunderous free-kick from Wilhelm. "Conceding three goals is disappointing and it flattered them a little bit because we controlled the game," Fluss said. "Scoring eight goals, I didn't think we had that (performance) in us yet. "It's happened a little bit quicker than I thought it would. "We allowed five or six weeks for us to get it right and play the way we're playing and our shape, which is new for a lot of people around here, the way I go about things. "The potential is there but we don't have a great deal of depth if we lose players to injuries or COVID. "It'll be interesting to see how the season pans out for us but I back us to compete in every game." Melkie Woldemichael scored four goals as Albury United moved top with an 8-0 win over Wodonga Diamonds, taking advantage of Myrtleford's 4-0 defeat at home to Boomers. Noah Spiteri converted two penalties for Boomers following his hat-trick eight days earlier. Wangaratta returned to winning ways, beating St Pats 5-0, while Cobram won 3-0 away to Albury Hotspurs.

