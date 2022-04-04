sport, local-sport,

It was an excellent weekend for Wodonga with both their men and women scoring wins over Magpies. Ethan Albon, Jeremy Payne and Aaron Sonter were on target in a 3-0 victory for the men, while Imogen Albon and Riley Pontt fired the women to a 2-1 success. Tahlia Nicols pulled one back late in the game for Magpies, with goalkeepers Katie Hawkins and Georgia Martin both kept busy. Ian Beath scored a hat-trick for Norths in their 5-2 win over Wombats. Kurt Beath and Toor Rupudaman added further gloss to the scoreline, with James Ellis and Josh Roy replying for Wombats. ALSO IN SPORT Defences dominated the game between United and Falcons until Tim Jones broke the deadlock late in the third quarter. Tim Smith and Alex McQueen then chipped in to make it 3-0 to United. Goals from Brooke Johnson and Belle Lowe fired Wombats women to a 2-0 win against Norths, while United and Falcons drew 1-1. Abby Bainbridge gave United the lead before Jess Madden equalised. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/97813a92-b523-4dbb-b1ff-c2f9b998abd5.jpg/r0_275_5406_3329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg